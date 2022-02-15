ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Raw sugar prices ease; cocoa and coffee climb

  • May arabica coffee rose 0.7% to $2.4955 per lb
  • May New York cocoa rose 0.5% to $2,744 a tonne
  • March raw sugar fell 0.3% to 18.06 cents per lb
Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly lower on Tuesday, with the focus remaining on production prospects in Brazil, while cocoa and coffee prices rose.

Sugar

March raw sugar fell 0.3% to 18.06 cents per lb by 1149 GMT.

Dealers said the market remained well within this month's range of 17.77 to 18.68 cents, with the outlook likely to hinge on the extent to which cane and sugar production in Centre-South Brazil rebounds in the 2022/23 season.

A poll conducted by broker Marex had an average forecast for cane production in CS Brazil of 554 million tonnes, slightly below the median forecast of 560 million tonnes in a Reuters poll this month.

"This (554 million) is slightly lower than we would have expected, given the reasonable rainfall that has occurred up to now and expectations that it will continue until the end of the rainy season," Marex said.

"The poll must therefore reflect anxiety and extreme uncertainties about the negative effects on cane quality due to the consequences of last year's drought, frosts and fires."

The Marex poll had an average forecast for sugar production in CS Brazil of 33.81 million tonnes, slightly below the median forecast of 34.35 million tonnes in a Reuters poll.

May white sugar fell 0.2% to $481.20 a tonne.

Sugar prices drift lower; focus on March whites expiry

Cocoa

May New York cocoa rose 0.5% to $2,744 a tonne, edging back towards last week's two-year high of $2,838.

Dealers said the market continued to derive support from dry weather in top grower Ivory Coast.

May London cocoa was up 0.6% at 1,817 pounds a tonne.

Coffee

May arabica coffee rose 0.7% to $2.4955 per lb, though prices remained well below last week's 10-year peak of $2.6045.

May robusta coffee rose 0.6% to $2,256 a tonne.

Raw sugar prices Coffee export sugar demand sugar export cocoa export

