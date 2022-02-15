ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 106.70 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.7%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.22%)
GGL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.54%)
GTECH 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.67%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.26%)
TPL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
TPLP 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.33%)
TREET 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
WAVES 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,638 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 13.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,570 Decreased By -73.6 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,767 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Thai baht scales five-month high on capital inflows, most Asian fx mixed

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

The Thai baht touched its strongest level in over five months on Tuesday thanks to inflows into stocks and bonds and an upturn in tourism revenues after the resumption of a quarantine waiver for foreign visitors, while other Asian currencies were mixed.

The Thai baht rose as much as 0.7% for a second consecutive session.

"There is a combination of factors that has led to the Thai baht beating its peers," Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities said.

Kotecha went on to list some supportive factors, including optimism over the reopening the tourism sector despite rising COVID-19 cases, plus Thais receiving baht when they took profits on gold prices at eight month highs.

Otherwise, geopolitical tensions in Ukraine kept investors wary of riskier assets, and they were also watching out for the minutes from the U.S Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which will be released on Wednesday and could give futher clues to how fast US interest rates will rise.

Geopolitical risks weigh on Asian FX as dollar stays buoyant

"That said, with aggressive rate hike bets already in place, it does question how significant the minutes may be in shifting expectations," analysts from IG Group said in a research note.

The Indonesian rupiah appreciated as much as 0.4% to touch its highest level since Jan. 11, while South Korean won declined 0.7%, a day after it firmed 0.6%.

The rupiah's gains came ahed of the release of Indonesian trade data, which is expected to show a reduced surplus due to a ban on coal exports that was imposed at the start of the year.

Higher energy prices underpinned the Malaysian ringgit , which rose for the third consecutive session, gaining about 0.1%. Malaysia is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas.

Asian equities were also mixed, with Indonesian shares rising 0.7%, leading the gains and logging its best session in a week.

The Thai, Malaysian and Chinese markets' key share indexes rose in the range of 0.3% and 0.5%.

However, shares in Singapore, the Philippines and South Korea were down between 0.3% and 0.6%.

The Philippines central bank is likely to stay pat on interest rates to support economic growth on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll.

Highlights

** India's retail inflation tops 6% but no rate rise seen for now

** China c.bank injects $47.2 bln via medium-term loans, rate unchanged

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edges up to 6.518%

Thai baht

