Karachi Kings out of the race after 7th consecutive defeat

LAHORE: After their 7th consecutive defeat, Karachi Kings were eliminated from the HBL-PSL-7, as Islamabad United defeated them by 1 run at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings became the only team in PSL to lose seven consecutive matches. Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field. Batting first, Islamabad United scored 191 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 allotted overs. In reply,

Karachi Kings could score only 190 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. The hopes of Kings winning the match and remaining in the title race rose after Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram’s late 108-run stand came, but they also went down in the last over when Imad was dismissed by Waqas Maqsood.

Earlier, Islamabad United scored 191 runs. It was an all-around performance from the United’s batters as they all delivered with the bat after a slow start to the game. Skipper Shadab Khan was the top scorer of Islamabad United as he scored 34 runs in 26 balls before getting bowled out by Imad Wasim.

Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf also scored blistering innings. Asif scored 28 while Faheem scored 29. Imad was the standout bowler for the Kings as he snared two wickets giving 30 runs in four overs.

