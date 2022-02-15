ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Asad Umar a one-man show?

“So The Khan top ten (TT) decided to hold a press conference.” “Excuse me, but from where I am sitting, I...
Anjum Ibrahim 15 Feb, 2022

“So The Khan top ten (TT) decided to hold a press conference.”

“Excuse me, but from where I am sitting, I fully endorse The Khan’s ranking.”

“Granted that this may reflect a new formula for governance at either end of the spectrum…”

“Either spectrum?”

“One end of the spectrum top grade for governance, and on the other end of the spectrum…”

“Don’t be facetious, The Khan promised change and viola he has delivered it.”

“Don’t be facetious. Look at it intelligently. Is there any name on the TT list who has the capacity to challenge him? I mean any name at all?”

“Asad Umar is his acting deputy…”

“Asad Umar is a one-man show — he comes on the table alone, and the rest of his supporters are from within The Khan team, I mean Shah Mehmud Qureshi has a team — both in parliament and in his constituency, Pervez Khattak has a team…”

“Oh I get it; my question is why sow the seeds of conflict as push is coming to shove these days if you get my drift.”

“You can’t change after a certain age…”

“Many psychologists say you can’t change even when you are a teenager…”

“There you go! Into the realm of psychology that you know nothing about, I mean what’s different between you and all those politicians who claim that they are very popular and…”

“Ha ha, that’s right now my query is who would have been selected as TT by Nawaz Sharif?”

“Oh dear.”

“Precisely, Ishaq Dar the man still very much visible when Nawaz Sharif graces our television or social media screens, a man who slunk out of the country on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the then Prime Minister’s plane because…”

“Well I agree he destroyed the country’s economy and whatever you may say about Murad Saeed he has only damaged our ears not anything else…”

“Who do you reckon would be in second place on Sharif’s TT?”

“If his daughter has anything to do with the list then I would reckon Parveen Rashid, Talal Chaudhary…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

