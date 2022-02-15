ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.02%)
BR30 17,717 Decreased By -372.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh reports five more Covid-19 deaths, 1,155 fresh cases

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: As many as five more patients of Coronavirus-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,985, and 1,155 new cases emerged when 12,844 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday said that five more patients of COVID lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,985 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. He said that 12,844 samples were tested which detected 1,155 cases that constituted 9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,766,437 tests have been conducted against which 557,071 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 505,849 patients have already recovered, including 677 overnight.

The CM said that currently 43,237 patients were under treatment; of them 42,954 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 270 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 247 patients was critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,155 new cases 736 were detected from Karachi, including 430 from Malir, 219 from South, 40 from East, 35 from Korangi, 12 from West and 7 from Central. Hyderabad reported 276 cases, Thatta 24, Mirpurkhas 18, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar 13 each, Jamshoro, Larkana and Tharparkar 11 each, Matiari 10, Badin eight, Tando Allahyar seven, Umerkot six, Ghotki two and Khairpur one.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 42,651,465 vaccinations have been administered up to February 12th, and added during the last 24 hours 825,040 vaccines were inoculated - in total 43,476,505 vaccines have administered which constituted 80.73 percent of the vaccine-eligible population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh reports covid cases Sindh Covid19 Deaths Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sindh reports five more Covid-19 deaths, 1,155 fresh cases

Concern voiced over losses caused by dearth of dams

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Consultants hiring: Financial limits of ministries doubled by PPRA

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

Read more stories