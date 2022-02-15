Sindh reports five more Covid-19 deaths, 1,155 fresh cases

KARACHI: As many as five more patients of Coronavirus-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,985, and 1,155 new cases emerged when 12,844 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday said that five more patients of COVID lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,985 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. He said that 12,844 samples were tested which detected 1,155 cases that constituted 9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,766,437 tests have been conducted against which 557,071 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 505,849 patients have already recovered, including 677 overnight.

The CM said that currently 43,237 patients were under treatment; of them 42,954 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 270 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 247 patients was critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,155 new cases 736 were detected from Karachi, including 430 from Malir, 219 from South, 40 from East, 35 from Korangi, 12 from West and 7 from Central. Hyderabad reported 276 cases, Thatta 24, Mirpurkhas 18, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar 13 each, Jamshoro, Larkana and Tharparkar 11 each, Matiari 10, Badin eight, Tando Allahyar seven, Umerkot six, Ghotki two and Khairpur one.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 42,651,465 vaccinations have been administered up to February 12th, and added during the last 24 hours 825,040 vaccines were inoculated - in total 43,476,505 vaccines have administered which constituted 80.73 percent of the vaccine-eligible population.

