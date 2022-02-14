ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
South African rand pauses, resilience could be tested by Ukraine fears

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was flat early on Monday, but its recent resilience in the face of hawkish signals from global central banks could be tested by warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

At 0637 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2200 against the dollar, the same as its close on Friday.

The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack on Ukraine, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Analysts at ETM Analytics said the rand had been supported of late by South Africa's strong terms of trade, relatively high real yields and fresh reform pledges by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South African rand flat ahead of key economic data

But the standoff over Ukraine has the potential to rock global markets, they said in a research note.

Other potential drivers this week include January consumer inflation numbers and December retail sales on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters predict annual inflation will ease to 5.7% in January from 5.9% in December, while retail sales will rise 2.2% year on year in December compared to 3.3% in November.

Both releases will provide further clues about price pressures and the health of Africa's most industrialised economy, as markets try to predict whether the South African Reserve Bank will raise its main lending rate for the third consecutive time at its next monetary policy meeting in March.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was also little changed early on Monday, with the yield at 9.19%.

rand

