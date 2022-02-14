ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Hungry Eileen Gu survives 'scary' qualifier to reach Olympic final

AFP 14 Feb, 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU: Californian-born Eileen Gu, the face of the Beijing Games after winning freestyle skiing gold for China last week, held her nerve to qualify for the slopestyle final Monday -- then dashed off to practise.

The 18-year-old sensation was down in 11th place after a mediocre first run at Genting Snow Park.

With only the top 12 going through to Tuesday's final, Gu could not afford to make a mess of her second run.

French ice dancers Papadakis and Cizeron win Olympic gold

With the pressure on, Gu delivered, her score of 79.38 enough to take her into the final in third place.

"Qualifiers are always scary -- to be in the finals the pressure is off and I can just do my thing," said Gu, who switched allegiance from the United States to China in 2019.

Gu celebrated her second run at the finish line by munching on a local snack, which she said was "super good -- one of my favourites".

She then immediately went off to practise on the halfpipe, which she will compete on later in the week.

"Halfpipe training is going on and I'm supposed to be there," said Gu, who last week won Big Air gold.

"I'm already late and I get like half the amount of practice that everybody else does."

Both the qualification and final of the freeski slopestyle were pushed back a day after heavy snow on Sunday.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru topped qualifying in first place on 86.15 points, followed by Norway's Johanne Killi on 86.00.

"I think the course is actually pretty good but it's super cold outside and we're not used to this kind of cold weather," said the 19-year-old Sildaru.

"The landings are soft because it snowed yesterday."

Sildaru would not be drawn on her impending battle royal with Gu in Tuesday's final.

"I'm usually not talking about other athletes too much," she said.

"I just want to focus on myself."

Eileen Gu

