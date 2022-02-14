Arrest of killers of Nimrita, Nausheen demanded

LARKANA: Journalists, writers, activists of civil society, political, religious, social welfare organisations and lawyers of Larkana participated in separate rallies here on Sunday, demanding arrest of accused involved in the brutal marauders of Dr. Nimrita Kumari and Dr. Nausheen Kazmi.

The protestors chanted slogans against the Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) while holding large banners in their hands.

Zafar Abro and other speakers of the demo said that accused involved in the killing of Dr. Nimrita Kumari and Dr. Nausheen Kazmi in the hostels of Chandka Medical College have yet to be arrested whereas the lab report of the LUMHS Jamshoro established that one person was involved in both the cases. They said the educational institutions in Sindh have become killing fields for the daughters of Sindh due to bad governance.