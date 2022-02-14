Pope leads crowds in prayer for peace in Ukraine

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday led crowds in St. Peter’s Square in silent prayer for Ukraine, appealing to the consciences of politicians to seek peace. “The news from Ukraine is very worrying,” said Francis, who has made many appeals for peace in Ukraine and last month led an international day of prayer for peace.

“I entrust every effort for peace to the intercession of the Virgin Mary and the consciences of responsible politicians,” he told thousands of people in the square for his weekly blessing and message.