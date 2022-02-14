ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Punjab govt: Rs3.4m allocated for treatment of six patients

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: On the direction of CM Usman Buzdar, funds amounting to Rs.3.4million have been allocated for the treatment of six deserving patients of thalassemia, cochlear implant, kidney and brain hemorrhage.

Funds amounting to Rs.3 lakh for the treatment of Intezar Mehdi and Rehmat Bibi suffering from Thalassemia disease and resident of Shadan Lound DG Khan have been allocated. Intezar Mehdi and Rehmat Bibi are undergoing their treatment in Children Hospital Multan. Funds to the tune of Rs.3 lakh for the treatment of patients Amina Noureen suffering from liver ailment and resident of Block No.41 DG Khan have been allocated. Amina Noureen is undergoing her treatment in PKLI Lahore. Rs.13.50 lakh funds for the treatment of Fakhia Bibi resident of tehsil Karor Lal Esan. Cochlear implant patient Fakhia Bibi is undergoing her treatment at Children Hospital Lahore.

Funds to the amount of Rs.6.25 lakh for the treatment of Muhammad Naeem suffering from liver disease and resident of Fazalpur district Rajanpur have been allocated. Muhammad Naeem is undergoing his treatment in PKLI Lahore. Funds amounting to Rs.3 lakh for the treatment of Sajjad Hussain suffering from kidney ailment and resident of Tulamba tehsil Mian Chunnu have been allocated. Sajjad Hussain is getting treatment in Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur. Funds to the tune of Rs.5.77lakh for the treatment of Aziz Bibi suffering from brain hemorrhage and resident of Tehsil Khanpur district Rahim Yar Khan have been allocated.

Usman Buzdar Punjab govt treatment fund

