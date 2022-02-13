PPP set to strengthen local bodies, says Sindh minister

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that before the Supreme Court’s order for the local bodies’ elections, the Sindh government has already devolved powers to grassroots level as the PPP is determined to strengthen the local bodies.

This he said while talking to media persons at Bukhari House, Tando Muhammad Khan near here on Saturday. He said that Yousuf Raza Gilani is a sincere leader of the PPP and his absence from the Senate during the bill was being criticised unnecessarily.

He informed that the Sindh government has taken notice of alleged atrocities against girls in some educational institutions and those involved will be punished according to law. He added that the people will soon protest against the government of Imran Khan Niazi and he would be sent home. He said that Bilawal Bhutto is the centre of the hopes of the poor people in Pakistan.

Saeed Ghani said that the PPP has always done what he called a ‘public politics’ adding the party believes in serving the nation and country.

However, PPP District Tando Muhammad Khan President MPA Syed Ijaz Shah Bukhari, former Municipal Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari and others were also present.

