ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hungary’s Orban extends fuel price cap until after April vote

Reuters 13 Feb, 2022

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday extended a fuel price cap and flagged more generous family support measures if he is re-elected at an April 3 election where he faces the biggest challenge so far to his 12-year-long rule.

Orban, in his annual state of the nation speech, accused his opponents of planning a return to economic mismanagement that pushed the country to the brink of financial collapse in 2008.

For the first time since 2010, Orban and his ruling nationalist Fidesz party will face a united front of opposition parties at the polls, which is likely to be the tightest election since his 2010 landslide.

Minutes before Orban started his speech, opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay said on Facebook that the six-party alliance had gathered enough signatures to field candidates in all 106 constituencies.

“The only saving grace of Viktor Orban’s state of the nation speech is that it was his last as prime minister,” opposition leader Marki-Zay said on Facebook after Orban’s speech ended.

Orban’s path to re-election is also complicated by surging inflation, on track to reach its highest since 2008, and a row with the European Union over democratic standards, which has triggered a freeze in pandemic recovery funding.

On Saturday, Orban accused the EU of waging what he called a rule-of-law campaign against Hungary ahead of a European Court of Justice ruling next week on the legality of a new mechanism linking payments for member states to democratic standards.

PRICE CAP

To soften the impact of surging prices, Orban’s government put curbs on the cost of basic foods in February, extending caps already in place on the price of energy, fuel and mortgage borrowing.

“The price cap (on fuel) has worked, therefore we are extending this for another three months,” Orban said.

That means a rule capping retail fuel prices at 480 forints ($1.53) per litre, which had been due to expire next week, will remain in place until May 15.

Despite the price controls, Hungarian consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in almost 15 years in January and core inflation surged, leading analysts to raise inflation forecasts and signalling the need for more interest rate hikes.

Orban has also put a limit on retail mortgage interest rates until the end of June to shield borrowers from increasing repayment costs after surging inflation prompted the central bank to raise interest rates more than expected.

fuel price Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban nationalist Fidesz party

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hungary’s Orban extends fuel price cap until after April vote

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories