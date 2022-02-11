ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
AVN 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.78%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
GGL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.36%)
GTECH 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.02%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.01%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
TELE 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.75%)
TPL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
TPLP 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-6.78%)
TREET 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
TRG 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.09%)
UNITY 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
WAVES 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 18,126 Increased By 3.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By 2 (0%)
KSE30 17,945 Increased By 7.3 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt, Etisalat agree to resolve outstanding issues

Tahir Amin Updated 11 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the UAE-based telecom company, Etisalat, on Thursday, agreed to proceed ahead for resolution of all outstanding issues and have evaluation of remaining properties completed soon, which are required for the resolution of the long-outstanding payment of $800 million on account of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) privatisation.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO Etisalat International at the Finance Division here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhamma-dmian Soomro, Chairman Privatization Commission, Secretary Finance, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The finance minister underscored the significance of resolving outstanding issues between Etisalat and the Privatization Commission and moving ahead for a sustainable solution. He emphasized on fair evaluation of properties at the earliest.

The finance minister also highlighted prospects of foreign investment in Pakistan especially in IT and Telecom sector, which is growing rapidly. The government is providing a conducive environment and incentives to attract foreign investment, he added.

Hatem Dowidar, CEO Etisalat reaffirmed to have the evaluation of properties completed soon and expressed readiness to further invest in IT and Telecom sector in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to proceed ahead for resolution of all outstanding issues between Etisalat and the Privatization Commission in a spirit of goodwill.

The finance minister said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the major economic partners of Pakistan. "Pakistan attaches great value to the brotherly relations with the UAE and intends to further strengthen business and trade linkages between the two countries," he added.

The payment has remained stalled due to the non-transference by the government of 33 properties to the PTCL; whereas, the government had provided the UAE telecom company the list of all 3,248 properties.

The properties that could not be transferred to Etisalat were either partially owned, rented out by provinces but occupied by the federal government, or were not owned by the company in the first place.

Officials said the government has already evaluated the market price of the remaining 33 properties, which could not be transferred to the PTCL and informed Etisalat. According to the agreement, in case of non-transferable properties, both the sides would independently evaluate its prices and the highest would be adjusted.

According to Pakistan’s side, the remaining properties have a value of $87 million as made by independent valuers, which was also shared with Etisalat and the escrow agent. However, Etisalat shared its findings with the escrow agent but not with the government of Pakistan, the official added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ptcl etisalat Pakistan and the UAE based telecom company outstanding issues

Comments

1000 characters

Govt, Etisalat agree to resolve outstanding issues

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Bank deposits, advances register impressive YoY growth in January 2022

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

Read more stories