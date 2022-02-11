coronavirus
PC’s mobile app launched

Press Release 11 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Hotels, Pakistan’s leading hospitality brand, has unveiled the next chapter in its mission to change the way people travel, offering an alternative to the conventional methods. Pearl-Continental Hotels is rolling out their PC Mobile App, including a range of new and exciting features.

Speaking about the app, the Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, Murtaza Hashwani said, “With the introduction of PC Mobile App, Hashoo Hotels aims to further improve the quality of hospitality experience, with high-tech, seamless solutions for its valued customers. The desire to be the catalyst for positive change and to create best possible customer experience, is driven by our guest-centric culture at Hashoo.”

Talking about the innovations in hospitality industry, he further added, “As the world is transitioning towards fast and smart solutions, embracing mobile technologies was the next step for Pakistan’s largest hospitality brand. The convenience and reliability of being able to book your hotel room, get rewarded with benefits and promotions with your loyalty points, planning your travel and events, through your smart phone. The future is now in your hands.”

Hashoo Hotels Murtaza Hashwani PC’s mobile app Pearl Continental Hotels

