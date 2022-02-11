Pakistan Insurance Institute - A Premier Institute for the Professional and Personal Development of Insurance Professionals

TEXT: Pakistan Insurance Institute (PII) was established in 1951 by the insurance fraternity of Pakistan to promote knowledge-sharing and educational activities in the insurance industry. Given the importance of the insurance sector in Pakistan and the huge potential for its expansion and growth, Pakistan Insurance Institute has over the years made continuous and dedicated efforts for the development of qualified and competent insurance professionals in line with its vision of becoming a center of academic excellence in the discipline of Insurance/Takaful in Pakistan.

Pakistan Insurance Institute is also an affiliated member of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), UK, which is an international professional body dedicated to building trust in the insurance and financial planning profession. As a CII member, the Pakistan Insurance Institute facilitates Pakistani candidates in registering for CII courses and exams, and also provides assistance to CII in conducting various examinations under the insurance qualifications framework.

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) is another essential area in which PII is working continuously to upgrade the knowledge base and enhance the skills of insurance professionals. The institute arranges insurance-related and management-related educational courses, workshops and seminars for insurance professionals on a regular basis. The institute conducts certification courses for insurance agents, surveyors, and Takaful operators, and also offers a one-year post-graduate diploma in insurance in affiliation with the University of Karachi.

Pakistan Insurance Institute has also hosted an international conference on insurance every alternate year since 2010, which is a flagship event for the insurance industry. The theme for the last insurance conference, held in April 2019, was 'InsurTech and Microinsurance', which was a relevant topic in terms of creating awareness about technological advancements in the field of insurance and their impact on global financial markets.

Sumair Siraj Memon, CEO, PII

