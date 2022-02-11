Leading with growth and customer trust – Adamjee Life

TEXT: Striding through the past 12 years, Adamjee Life’s commitment to excellence is driven by its core values. The young company feels humbled with its spectrum of innovative and dynamic life insurance offerings and client centric ethos. This vision has led Adamjee Life to become one of Pakistan's fastest growing life insurance businesses in the corporate sector.

The company has been registering exceptional growth in recent years which is a reflection of growing customer trust. Despite being a late entrant in the life insurance space, Adamjee Life’s business model has garnered exemplary success and sustainable progress. This is further attributed to its customer centricity, robust business distribution model, technology and innovation as their core areas of focus. “Driven by our company philosophy, Adamjee Life has focused on creating a culture that is geared towards becoming a trusted partner for all our customer and corporate partners and innovation, providing our clients the financial security and peace of mind through best-in-class products and services.” said Jalal Meghani, Deputy Managing Director at Adamjee Life - an industry veteran who has been rated as CEO of the year at the 15th Consumers Choice Award in 2021. He further emphasized upon developing an organization that thrives upon customer’s trust through mentoring the end consumers, creating cross-functional synergies and a technology-driven approach.

Adamjee Life recently evolved and realigned its company philosophy to stay more focused to transparent and exemplary sales practices blended with high quality need based products thus benefiting the policyholder and society at large.

The new philosophy and evolved vision is now center fold of all the practices at Adamjee Life in quest to be the most trusted partner and to educate customers in opting for life insurance product through constant education, easy to understand communication and approachable persona. Adamjee Life’s new mission also sets the benchmark higher to create an environment that contributes to the economy by providing best in class financial solutions to more segments of the society.

The company has also been active on various CSR fronts by actively participating in betterment of healthcare, education and environmental infrastructure of the country.

Although driven by the uncertainties owing to the pandemic, Adamjee Life resiliently persevered and launched three online products - Covid Cover, Family Sehat and Pure Insurance. This was made possible through its technological infrastructure making attaining policies for customers efficient, via a process that is seamless and hassle free - delivered through an automated underwriting system.

Adamjee Life’s expansive and growing business distribution network along with their omni channel support structure is the reason for this steady growth and loyal customer base. “Over the past decade, our business has expanded exponentially in terms of strategic partnerships with multiple preeminent commercial banks for our bancassurance products, online aggregators, and rapid expansion of our direct distribution channels. This has allowed us to witness to double digit percentage growth consistently.” Said Ali Haider who leads these initiatives in the capacity of Director Business Distribution at Adamjee Life.

The company has also understood the significance and rise of Window Takaful Operations - Adamjee Life’s Takaful WTO - supervised by renowned Shariah advisors and scholars - covers a robust 39% of the company’s new business portfolio in a span of only 5 years.

As customer centricity lies in the forefront of how they conduct business, Adamjee Life boasts over 90% customer satisfaction rates through their claim settlement ratios and introduction of CS 360 - an integrated customer experience model.

Adamjee Life also believes in offering value additions to its customers and has provided them with an exclusive customer loyalty card – Orbis – giving extensive discounts and offers to leverage from and also provides up to 100% reimbursement of admission fees, with many well-reputed educational institutes onboard.

Lastly, but most prudent of factors is the progressive culture and work ethic at Adamjee Life that thrives on empowerment and a participative environment, a trait that is revered about the company and a true embodiment of their core values - value creation, customer focus, respect, trust and transparency.

As one of the leaders in the life insurance arena, the future looks promising for Adamjee Life. With a keen eye for elevating customer trust coupled with their tenacious focus to remain on this strong growth trajectory, they will continue to create value that is par none for their customers.

