KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 10, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,940.04 High: 46,468.26 Low: 45,936.18 Net Change: 399.72 Volume (000): 112,177 Value (000): 5,844,230 Makt Cap (000) 1,889,234,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,910.71 NET CH. (+) 85.77 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,674.06 NET CH. (-) 47.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,219.13 NET CH. (-) 115.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,181.14 NET CH. (-) 59.15 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,024.86 NET CH. (-) 24.93 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,720.34 NET CH. (-) 67.8 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-February-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022