coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 10, 2022). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report 11 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 10, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,940.04
High:                      46,468.26
Low:                       45,936.18
Net Change:                   399.72
Volume (000):                112,177
Value (000):               5,844,230
Makt Cap (000)         1,889,234,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,910.71
NET CH.                    (+) 85.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,674.06
NET CH.                    (-) 47.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,219.13
NET CH.                   (-) 115.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,181.14
NET CH.                    (-) 59.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,024.86
NET CH.                    (-) 24.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,720.34
NET CH.                     (-) 67.8
------------------------------------
As on:              10-February-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index

Comments

Comments are closed.

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories