BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 10, 2022). ==================================== ...
11 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 10, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,940.04
High: 46,468.26
Low: 45,936.18
Net Change: 399.72
Volume (000): 112,177
Value (000): 5,844,230
Makt Cap (000) 1,889,234,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,910.71
NET CH. (+) 85.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,674.06
NET CH. (-) 47.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,219.13
NET CH. (-) 115.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,181.14
NET CH. (-) 59.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,024.86
NET CH. (-) 24.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,720.34
NET CH. (-) 67.8
------------------------------------
As on: 10-February-2022
====================================
