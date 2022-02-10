ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

  • Closes at 174.87 in inter-bank market on Thursday
Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

After back-to-back losses, Pakistan's rupee reversed the trend against the US dollar, as it recorded a slight gain of 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 174.87 after a day-on-day appreciation of 2 paisas or 0.01%. On Wednesday, the currency dipped 0.22% to close at 174.89.

On Friday last week, the rupee had gained over Re1 or 0.60% to settle at its highest level since November 23 against the greenback. The rupee had been on a gaining spree amid International Monetary Fund (IMF) approval for its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Rupee takes a hit, falls 0.22% against US dollar

“The improvement in market sentiment comes on account of IMF approval,” Zafar Paracha, General Secretary at Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), told Business Recorder.

He said that the funding amount may not be much, “however, the good sign is that other international lenders would be comfortable in giving loans to Pakistan now".

The currency dealer said that macroeconomic indicators are also moving in the right direction including growth in remittance and exports. “However, imports have also risen, but that is mostly on account of hike in international commodity prices and increase in freight charges,” added Paracha.

He said that the rupee is expected to drop to 172 in the coming days, as it remains undervalued against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of rupee fluctuation, rose on Thursday after rallying on an unexpected drop in US crude inventories in the previous session. Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $91.89 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.17 a barrel, up 51 cents, or 0.6%.

forex SBP currency Dollar rate Exchange rate PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate RUPEE VS PKR rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

Pakistan will have close relationship with China regardless of who is in power: PM Imran

Prince William visits UAE as Britain seeks to deepen ties

Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

54 projects being implemented through World Bank funding

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Read more stories