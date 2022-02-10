Extension of incremental consumption package for KE industrial consumers: PALSP irked by delay in issuance of notification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has shown disappointment on inordinate delay in notification of extension of incremental consumption package for K-Electric industrial consumers.

According to the Association, in August, last year, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved extension of incremental consumption package for K-Electric industrial consumers. Power Division – Ministry of Energy and Nepra took six months for motion application of the ECC decision, review and approval and finally Nepra issued determination on January 11, 2022.

However, no gazette notification has been issued so far for continuation of this package for K Electric consumers.

PALSP is of the view that according to law the decision of authority shall be notified in the official gazette by federal government within 15 days of intimation by the Authority under Section 31(7) of Nepra Act 1997 amended till date.

However, there is no enforcement of rules and laws yet and only documented sector is suffering from the delay of notification.

“Government makes every possible effort to facilitate the local industry and take decisions with the intension to promote the policy of “Make in Pakistan”, but due to implementation issues these measures go in vain and the impression of giving relief to the industry is negated in such situations,” said the Association in a statement.

PALSP maintained that the decision is also evidence of clear discrimination with industry based in Karachi and it is like one State two rules.

Because the industry in the rest of the country is availing this package but only KE consumers are being discriminated. Due to this unfair discrimination the KE consumers are currently facing unfair competition due to cost difference for the same product.

Karachi based industry is suffering a lot due to non-issuance of this notification. Nowadays when the industry which is already going through hard times due to volatile international market, bad economic situation, depreciation of currency, market uncertainty and Covid-19 impact, in this situation the facility was like a breather but unfortunately the industry is unable to get benefit of this facility.

PALSP stated that it has knocked the doors of each and every concerned department/ officials for issuance of notification to avail the facility and avail its legitimate right but all efforts remain in vain and seems to be falling on deaf ears of Ministry of Energy – Power Division.

According to the industry, after running from pillar to post for getting the genuine right of its members, there is no option left but to opt for the legal route to get the due right of the industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022