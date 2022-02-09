High-level army huddle reviews security situation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The forum was given a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country particularly in the context of recent incidents in Balochistan, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

The development comes a week after 20 terrorists were killed by the security forces when they attacked security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate incidents.

During the exchange of fire, nine security personnel also embraced martyrdom.

During the conference, the participants were apprised of the measures being undertaken to counter "hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan."

According to the press release, the forum paid tribute to the martyrs who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and inflicting heavy losses on them.

"COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces," said the ISPR statement.

"COAS said that we have come a long way in our fight against terrorism," adding that armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists.

Security forces complete clearance operation in Balochistan, says ISPR

"Their desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed. We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors, and accomplices whatever is the cost," the army chief was quoted as saying.

The COAS directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional / sub-conventional domains.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday had announced a 15 percent pay raise for Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers personnel during his visit to Naushki, Balochistan.

The premier made the announcement while addressing soldiers. The COAS was also present on the occasion.

Khan paid tribute to soldiers for their sacrifices and eliminating terrorism from the country.

"I am in Naushki to give Army Jawans the message that the entire nation stands with them," he said.

The prime minister added that Pakistan's armed forces have fought a difficult battle against militancy, adding that terrorism cannot be allowed to succeed in any form in the country.