KSE-100 closes at highest level since Nov 19 after nearly 400-point gain

Pakistan stocks shrugged off negativity over expectation of strong corporate earnings, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index accumulated gains throughout the session to settle above the 46,000-point level on Wednesday.

Volume of shares on the all-share index also showed visible improvement, amounting to over 243 million.

At close, the KSE-100 settled with a gain of 391.81 points or 0.85% to finish at 46,339.76. This is the KSE-100's highest closing level since November 19 last year.

The index has struggled to cross the 46,000-point barrier in recent months, and did so only once earlier this month.

“Pakistan equities carried forward the bullish momentum to welcome strong corporate earnings coupled with healthy payouts,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

“The KSE-100 Index remained in the green zone throughout the day as investors confidently cherry-picked blue-chip stocks."

The sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included banking (126.8 points), fertiliser (77.43 points) and oil and gas exploration (41.49 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 243.15 million from 187.38 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded also improved to Rs9.94 billion, up from Rs7.1 billion recorded in the previous session.

Treet Corporation was the volume leader with 16.81 million shares, followed by K-Electric Limited with 13.78 million shares, and Hum Network with 12.50 million shares.

Shares of 368 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 242 registered an increase, 103 recorded a fall, and 23 remained unchanged.