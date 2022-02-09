ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to emerge victorious in next 50 days: Sheikh Rashid

  • Says prime minister faces no threat from the opposition
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Feb, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday that the opposition will face defeat if they opt for the no-confidence motion, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge victorious in the next 50 days.

Addressing a press conference, Rashid said that the PM faces no threat from the opposition parties who will face defeat if they opt for the no-confidence motion. He added that establishment is neutral and stands with the elected government of the country.

"After the next 50 days Imran Khan will emerge victorious," he said.

While talking about the civil armed forces, the minister said that the salaries have been enhanced by 15%.

"I have requested the PM to raise the salaries of other departments as well," he said.

When asked about the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda, the minister said that Vawda will approach the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict.

He added that Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the ECP’s decision of disqualifying PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur, from contesting Dera Ismail Khan’s City Mayor elections.

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

The minister also shared that the network of NADRA offices will be spread to far-flung areas of the country.

"Thirteen passport offices will be established in interior Sindh while succession certificate will also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan," he said.

Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid Pakisan

Comments

1000 characters

PM to emerge victorious in next 50 days: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan reports highest Covid-related death toll in a day since October 4

PPRA rules: LNG cargoes given 6-month exemption

Mohammad Yousuf appointed batting coach for Australia series as Pakistan announce Test squad

Pakistan, China agreement on industrial cooperation a breakthrough: Dawood

Israel strikes missile targets in Syria: military

Thousands protest Argentina's debt deal with IMF

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

Read more stories