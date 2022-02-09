PM to emerge victorious in next 50 days: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday that the opposition will face defeat if they opt for the no-confidence motion, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge victorious in the next 50 days.

Addressing a press conference, Rashid said that the PM faces no threat from the opposition parties who will face defeat if they opt for the no-confidence motion. He added that establishment is neutral and stands with the elected government of the country.

"After the next 50 days Imran Khan will emerge victorious," he said.

While talking about the civil armed forces, the minister said that the salaries have been enhanced by 15%.

"I have requested the PM to raise the salaries of other departments as well," he said.

When asked about the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda, the minister said that Vawda will approach the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict.

He added that Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the ECP’s decision of disqualifying PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur, from contesting Dera Ismail Khan’s City Mayor elections.

The minister also shared that the network of NADRA offices will be spread to far-flung areas of the country.

"Thirteen passport offices will be established in interior Sindh while succession certificate will also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan," he said.