German ambassador meets Maryam

LAHORE: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif at her Jati Umrah residence on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Maryam said that the PML-N is the most popular party in the country and waging a just struggle, sources said. She also shared views on important matters concerning international situation.

The German envoy said that Pakistan and Germany ties have been getting stronger with the time. Maryam also hosted luncheon in honor of the German ambassador.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022