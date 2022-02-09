Gilgit LPG air mix plant: minister sets 6-month deadline

ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has set a timeline for the operationalisation of LPG Air Mix Plant in Gilgit within six months to overcome gas deficit, especially in winters.

The decision was taken in a meeting between him and Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed, here on Tuesday.

The Minister set the deadline for making LPG Air Mix Plant in Gilgit operational within six months.

After the grant of extension in construction license by the OGRA, the SNGPL is expected to start the gas supplies from the plant within six months.

Minister Azhar agreed to increase the LPG supply for Gilgit-Baltistan upon the request of the GB chief minister. This will help reduce the LPG cylinder price in GB and will be a great relief for local people.

Azhar expressed his resolve to invest in power sector infrastructure in GB to ensure connectivity of the region with the national grid. This shall revolutionise power supply and boost tourism sector of the GB in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Further, he recommended the OGDCL and the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) to undertake the solarization of impoverished households in GB under their Community Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

Khursheed appreciated the energy sector reforms undertaken by the government and thanked the energy minister for his positive response on his requests. He lauded the keen interest shown by Azhar for the development of the region.

The Minister for Energy expressed his regard for the people of GB and reiterated his resolve to facilitate the region. He stressed that the GB is an integral part of Pakistan and the ministry is committed to ensure energy supply to the region.

The minister hoped that continuous engagement with the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan will bring about positive change in the energy sector of the region, with its effects trickling down to tourism in GB even during the harsh winter months.

