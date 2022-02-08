Hong Kong stocks end with big losses

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks finished sharply lower Tuesday after recent gains, with tech firms leading the losses, while traders were awaiting the release of US inflation data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.02 percent, or 250.06 points, to 24,329.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.67 percent, or 23.05 points, to 3,452.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.24 percent, or 5.48 points, to 2,280.51.