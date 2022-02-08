Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more US-Iran talks

BEIJING: Oil prices eased on Tuesday morning ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran which may revive a nuclear deal that could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, increasing global supplies.

Brent crude was last down 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $92.33 a barrel by 0147 GMT, after hitting a seven-year high of $94 on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.06 a barrel.

Both oil contracts have touched recent seven-year tops, supported by strong global demand, ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe and potential supply disruptions due to cold US weather conditions.

Oil falls on positive signals from US-Iran talks

The talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which are taking place in Vienna, will resume on Tuesday after a 10-day pause.

The United States has restored some sanctions waivers, while Iran is demanding a full removal of sanctions and a US guarantee of no further punitive steps.

"Crude oil futures eased lower as the spectre of Iranian oil hitting the market weighed on sentiment," ANZ Research analysts said in a note on Tuesday, noting that negotiators had cited "progress" in reaching a deal that would "ultimately restore the nation's sanctioned oil" to global markets.

"Nevertheless, more bullish signals continue to emerge for oil," they added, pointing to Saudi Arabia raising its oil prices and the unexpected shutdown of a US refinery.

Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it had raised prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in March from February, in line with market expectations, reflecting firm demand in Asia and stronger margins for gasoil and jet fuel.

US oil may hover below $92.72

In the US, crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate inventories were seen falling, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Crude inventories were seen increasing by about 700,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 4.