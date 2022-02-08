ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more US-Iran talks

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: Oil prices eased on Tuesday morning ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran which may revive a nuclear deal that could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, increasing global supplies.

Brent crude was last down 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $92.33 a barrel by 0147 GMT, after hitting a seven-year high of $94 on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.06 a barrel.

Both oil contracts have touched recent seven-year tops, supported by strong global demand, ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe and potential supply disruptions due to cold US weather conditions.

Oil falls on positive signals from US-Iran talks

The talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which are taking place in Vienna, will resume on Tuesday after a 10-day pause.

The United States has restored some sanctions waivers, while Iran is demanding a full removal of sanctions and a US guarantee of no further punitive steps.

"Crude oil futures eased lower as the spectre of Iranian oil hitting the market weighed on sentiment," ANZ Research analysts said in a note on Tuesday, noting that negotiators had cited "progress" in reaching a deal that would "ultimately restore the nation's sanctioned oil" to global markets.

"Nevertheless, more bullish signals continue to emerge for oil," they added, pointing to Saudi Arabia raising its oil prices and the unexpected shutdown of a US refinery.

Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it had raised prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in March from February, in line with market expectations, reflecting firm demand in Asia and stronger margins for gasoil and jet fuel.

US oil may hover below $92.72

In the US, crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate inventories were seen falling, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Crude inventories were seen increasing by about 700,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 4.

asia Saudi Aramco Brent crude Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more US-Iran talks

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

Read more stories