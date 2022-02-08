ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National, provincial assemblies: SC dismisses plea seeking increase in minorities’ seats

Terence J Sigamony 08 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking increase in number of minorities’ reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik, on Monday, heard Pakistan Interfaith League’s appeal against the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s verdict. The bench upheld the high court’s decision.

The petitioner’s counsel said that in 1985, General Ziaul Haq has reserved seats for the minorities in the National Assembly and the Provincial Assemblies. He said in the last 37 years, the minorities population has increased manifold, adding the present reserved seats for the minorities are not sufficient as compared to their population.

Justice Ijaz said a constitutional amendment was required for the purpose, and that it could not order the parliament to do so. Justice Ijaz said the Supreme Court or the High Court could not direct the Parliament to amend the constitution or pass any specific law. He advised the counsel to approach the parliament.

The judge said the apex court or the high courts can strike down or interpret any law, but they cannot ask the parliament to legislate on any subject. He said that in the recent judgment on the Local Bodies, the Supreme Court asked the parliament to make law in light of the Article 140-A of the Constitution.

The counsel contended that though the women reserved seats in the parliament has increased from 20 to 60, adding since there had been a massive increase in the country’s population in recent years but no change in the minorities’ seats. Upon that Justice Ijaz remarked it was the parliament that has decided to increase the women seats.

Meanwhile, a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, dismissed a petition filed by a student against his expulsion from a private school.

The lawyer representing the student argued that the school management cannot deny his client admission permanently on the account of misconduct.

However, Justice Qazi Amin said the teachers have a unique status in Pakistani society, adding teachers were the “best judges”.

Ahmed was kicked out of school for using foul language against teachers and students, as per the counsel.

“Raise your children better instead of pointing fingers at the teachers,” the judge added. He questioned the permits given to “all sorts of schools”, saying that the state had failed in fulfilling its responsibility.

Justice Amin said if the SC decides in the favour of the student then he will go and tell the school that the court has barred the teachers from scolding him. A teacher should not be considered an enemy for stopping the student from doing a bad thing, he added.

The chief justice said schools were established to discipline kids; otherwise, they could have been homeschooled. CJ Bandial added that parents were not happy with online classes as their children are becoming spoiled.

He said, “Had this happened in his class [during his school year], the kid would have been penalised, ending up with sore muscles as a result of punishment.” Justice Amin chipped in, saying they were able to become judges due to these punishments at schools.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly LHC SC Provincial Assembly

Comments

Comments are closed.

National, provincial assemblies: SC dismisses plea seeking increase in minorities’ seats

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories