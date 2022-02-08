Governor lays foundation stone of medical university in Namangan

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday laid the foundation stone of the first medical university, to be set up in Namangan province of Uzbekistan.

More than 20 investors from Uzbekistan announced to invest in the textile sector and various other sectors of Pakistan. Uzbekistan would provide technical assistance to increase cotton production in Punjab.

According to a statement issued from Governor House, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during his visit to Namangan province of Uzbekistan on Monday, laid the foundation stone of the first medical university to be established in collaboration with Governor Shavkat Abdurazzakov of Namangan province.

Talking to investors of different sectors of Uzbekistan including textile, the governor invited them to invest in various sectors of Punjab. The investors from Uzbekistan have announced to visit Punjab soon and also to invest in various sectors. He said that Uzbekistan’s assurance of extending guidance to Pakistan regarding increase in cotton production in Punjab is also welcomed for which a delegation of Uzbek agricultural experts will soon visit Punjab. “We are also creating new special economic zones for domestic and foreign investors. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are ready to work with the business community to promote investment in Pakistan,” he said.

Shavkat Abdurazzakov said, “We are fulfilling our responsibility for the development and prosperity of the province, as the people of Punjab and Namangan consider each other as brothers. We are grateful to Punjab government for their cooperation in establishing a Medical University in Namangan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022