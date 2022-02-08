Speaker for promoting trade with neighbouring countries

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has emphasized promoting trade and connectivity with neighboring countries without compromising on national security.

He expressed these views, while chairing the 12th meeting of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The Executive Committee was briefed by Moeed Yusuf, National Security Adviser regarding the progress made to resolve trade-related issues with Afghanistan under Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Cell.

He shared more than 200 trade-related issues have been resolved in less than six months and both sides are fully cooperating to settle all trade matters in an amicable manner.

Proposal of barter trade with Afghanistan, visa facilitation and creation of an investment-friendly environment was discussed beside other trade and connectivity-related matters.

The members of Executive Committee of the Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group shared a number of concerns and recommendations for improvement of trade and boosting people-to-people contacts.

The Speaker and other Committee Members lauded the efforts and stressed that both the Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) should work in liaison to increase trade with neighbouring countries particularly, Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Executive Committee of the Pak-Afghan Friendship Group and institutional stakeholders from all relevant ministries.

