Education Ministry, Malala Fund collaborate

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Malala Fund on Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) to work together for the promotion girls' high schools in Pakistan.

The collaboration would feature 'STEAM' Education, an approach to learning using Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.

“Together with Ministry of Federal Education, Malala Fund would be honoured to build a wider coalition bringing in the private sector, start-ups, media, parliamentarian, and most importantly provincial governments to move towards a movement to reform all 13000 high schools in the next five to seven years,” Javed Malik, the country head of Malala Fund in Pakistan said.

“I know it is an ambitious goal but we are determined to make it a national programme with plans, budgets, and delivery monitoring,” he added.

The letter of understanding was signed by the Federal Secretary of Education, Naheed S. Durrani, and Malala Fund's Country Head Javed Malik.