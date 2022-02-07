ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Education Ministry, Malala Fund collaborate

BR Web Desk 07 Feb, 2022

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Malala Fund on Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) to work together for the promotion girls' high schools in Pakistan.

The collaboration would feature 'STEAM' Education, an approach to learning using Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.

“Together with Ministry of Federal Education, Malala Fund would be honoured to build a wider coalition bringing in the private sector, start-ups, media, parliamentarian, and most importantly provincial governments to move towards a movement to reform all 13000 high schools in the next five to seven years,” Javed Malik, the country head of Malala Fund in Pakistan said.

“I know it is an ambitious goal but we are determined to make it a national programme with plans, budgets, and delivery monitoring,” he added.

The letter of understanding was signed by the Federal Secretary of Education, Naheed S. Durrani, and Malala Fund's Country Head Javed Malik.

Ministry of Education Malala Fund

Comments

1000 characters

Education Ministry, Malala Fund collaborate

Chinese companies want to undertake several projects in Pakistan: SAPM on CPEC Affairs

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

At least 19 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's interior ministries agree on strengthening ties

Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner tweets on IIOJK

First UAE National Council delegation visits Israeli parliament

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court rejects Zahir Jaffer's petitions

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Read more stories