ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dutch Schouten wins gold in women's 3000m By Sakura Murakami

Reuters 05 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: Dutchwoman Irene Schouten won gold in the women's 3000m speed skating, coming from behind with her skating pair in the latter half of the race to extend her winning streak this season.

She finished the race with an Olympic record of three minutes 56.93 seconds

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida, who had led in the early stages of the final race, could not hold on to her lead and ended just over a second behind Schouten, winning silver.

Isabelle Weidemann from Canada won the bronze medal, about half a second behind Lollobrigida.

Norway's Johaug powers to gold in women's skiathlon

Olympic Games Winter Olympic Games Irene Schouten speed skating

Comments

1000 characters

Dutch Schouten wins gold in women's 3000m By Sakura Murakami

Shaukat Tarin sees rupee strengthening after IMF approval

PM to hold meetings with China's mining, housing giants in Beijing: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan committed to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for self-determination: PM

Analysts see no major deletions from frontier market index

Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, other areas

Increased COVID cases at Beijing Games no reason for concern, organisers say

Bilawal, Zardari meet PML-N's Shehbaz, Maryam

Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

GoP’s ability to sustain reform momentum uncertain: Moody’s

Read more stories