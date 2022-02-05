ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

Sohail Sarfraz 05 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Board-in-Council of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will take up the issue of provision of information of declarants, who availed the Tax Amnesty Scheme, to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources told Business Recorder here on Friday that the FBR has convened the Board-in-Council meeting on Tuesday (Feb 8) to discuss various issues including notices of the NAB Peshawar to the FBR Members on provision of information of some declarants under the tax amnesty scheme.

According to the sources, the FBR has approached the federal government to bar the bureau from sharing legally-protected information of foreign assets of some taxpayers, who availed tax amnesty scheme of 2019.

The bureau had asked the senior FBR officials to provide legally protected information that a taxpayer had shared with the FBR under the 2019 offshore assets tax amnesty scheme.

The bureau wants the information of a political family of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, who disclosed any domestic or foreign assets under the provisions (of) Voluntary Declaration of Domestic Assets Act 2018 or Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019.”

The FBR informed the NAB that the law stopped its people from sharing the tax and asset information of those who availed the amnesty schemes. The Law Division also backed the FBR’s position.

Sources added that the legal opinion given by the Law Division, suggest that under the Tax Amnesty Schemes of 2018 and 2019 the FBR cannot disclose the names of those who will avail the amnesty scheme.

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

Tax expert added that a plain reading of Section 11 of the Voluntary Declaration of Domestic Assets Ordinance 2018 and Section 14 of the Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 makes it evident that the said confidentiality provisions are applicable on the NAO, 1999 and NAB has no inherent power to proceed in this regard.

The law says that no tax amnesty declaration can be used as evidence against the declarant. It also says that the amnesty law will override any other law for the time being in force.

The opinion of the Ministry of Law and Justice had been obtained whether the exclusive jurisdiction granted to NAB vide Section 27 of NAO 1999 overrides the confidentiality provisions of Section 11 of the Voluntary Declaration of Domestic Assets Ordinance, 2018 and Section 14 of the Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019.

The Law Division informed the FBR that the tax amnesty details could not be shared with NAB, as the amnesty law, which came later, would take precedent over the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB FBR Amnesty scheme tax amnesty scheme

Comments

Comments are closed.

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

Re1 for each USD surrender: SBP’s incentive scheme for ECs goes into effect

GoP’s ability to sustain reform momentum uncertain: Moody’s

Budget preparations: Proposals aimed at seeking ST, FED exemptions, concessions may not be entertained by FBR

Industrial cooperation under CPEC: Pakistan, China ink framework agreement

PM invites Chinese firms to invest in SEZs

100MW solar project: China Three Gorges urges AEDB to reinstate LoI

Over $1bn received from IMF

Armed forces too regulated under constitutional provisions: CJP

Results of quarterly index review on 9th: Analysts see no major deletions from frontier market index

Read more stories