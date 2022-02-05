Descon achieves another milestone

LAHORE: Descon Power Solutions (DPS) achieved another milestone in HSE performance by completing 10 million man-hours without lost time injury in January of 2022.

DPS’s highest safety standards demonstrate the company’s steadfast commitment towards health, safety & environment protocols as defined in the HSE policy. This is sustained by an exceptional safety record of 10 million Man-hours without lost time injury spread over almost six years starting from 2015.

“This is a great accomplishment and I am incredibly proud of our employees. I acknowledge every person on the team for their hard work, for embracing our high safety standards, which ensure the safety of not just individuals, but the entire team,” said CEO DPS, Toseef Ijaz Rana.

