ANL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.35%)
ASL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
AVN 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
GGGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.57%)
GTECH 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.27%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.22%)
TPL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-6.63%)
TPLP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.22%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.83%)
TRG 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.85%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
BR100 4,732 Increased By 17 (0.36%)
BR30 18,511 Increased By 28.1 (0.15%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By 118.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 18,016 Increased By 60.8 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan's Hasnain banned from bowling for illegal action

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from bowling and withdrawn from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after his bowling action was found to be illegal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Hasnain was first reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder last month and is set to miss Pakistan's home series against Australia next month.

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Biomechanical testing in Lahore confirmed the 21-year-old breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on his "good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer", the PCB said in a statement.

PSL 2022 day 8 round-up: Munro, Shadab brush aside Quetta Gladiators

"Keeping his future and Pakistan's interest at the forefront, the PCB ... has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the Pakistan Super League," it said.

"Until Mohammad Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket."

The PCB described the bowler as an "asset" citing his ability to bowl consistently at 145 kmph and was optimistic of his return to the game after remodelling his action.

"The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved."

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

"He will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible."

The right-arm fast bowler has been a regular part of Pakistan's white-ball squads and claimed a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in 2019.

australia Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan Super League Pakistan's Big Bash League Hasnain

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's Hasnain banned from bowling for illegal action

Tarin derives strength from IMF tranche

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Exchange companies, dealers must integrate with online system: FBR

Naya Pakistan Low-Cost Housing: SBP notifies some amendments

Read more stories