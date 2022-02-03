PSL 2022 day 8 round-up: Munro, Shadab brush aside Quetta Gladiators

Colin Munro's quick-fire 72 and captain Shadab Khan's five-for helped Islamabad United hammer Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Thursday.

Batting first, Islamabad got off to a flying start, thanks to the fireworks from the top order. Alex Hales (22) got out early, but Paul Stirling’s 28-ball 58, Colin Munro’s 72 from 39, and Azam Khan's 65 off 39 balls, took Islamabad United to 229/4.

Afridi was the most expensive bowler for Quetta as he conceded 67 runs in four overs. This was also the most expensive spell of his T20 career.

Chasing a mammoth total, Ahsan Ali (50 from 27 balls) provided Quetta a solid start. But he could not get support from the other end, as Abdul Bangalzai (14), James Vince (0), Sarfaraz Ahmed (11), Ben Duckett (11), and Iftikhar Ahmed (6) fell without notable contributions.

Mohammad Nawaz (47 off 22) and James Faulkner (30 off 14) put up some fight, but failed to take their side home, as Quetta were wrapped for 186 runs in 19.3 overs, handing Islamabad a 43-run win and a massive run rate boost.

Skipper Shadab Khan was the best bowler for Islamabad with five wickets for 28 runs - his first five-wicket haul in the PSL.

Points Table Update

With this win, Islamabad United have obtained two valuable points, taking their total to four. They are now perched just below table-toppers Multan Sultans, who have eight points from four consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars, also with four points, are on the third place, followed by Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the fourth and fifth places with two points each.

Home team Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with three losses on the trot.

Next Fixture

There is only one match scheduled for Friday; between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. The match, to be played at Karachi's National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

Other Important Updates

Islamabad's firebrand opener Paul Stirling will leave the tournament on Monday due to national duty. England's all-rounder Liam Dawson will replace him for the rest of the tournament.