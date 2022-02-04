MYC to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) have announced to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with full zeal and passion on February 5, 2022.

The MYC, a group of various politico-religious parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami, that started observing February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day in 1990, has announced to organise public rallies across the country, including major congregations in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, to express solidarity with the freedom struggle in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, JI deputy chief Mian Islam along with other leaders of the MYC said that the Kashmiris were fighting a war for the completion of Pakistan since 1947, adding that during the past 75 years they have rendered over a 100,000 sacrifices for Pakistan.

