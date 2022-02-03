ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
Sri Lankan shares rebound on boost from industrials, financials

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was 1.42% higher at 12,762.60 points.

But the index lost 0.78% for the week, with the market closed on Friday for a holiday.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the top boosts to the index, climbing 10.1% and 6.3%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 169.7 million rupees ($838,024.69), while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth about 6.39 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Industrial, financial stocks weigh down Sri Lankan shares

The equity market turnover was 6.47 billion rupees.

Trading volume fell to 182.8 million shares, from 262.4 million shares in the previous session.

The island-nation reported a total of 613,478 coronavirus cases and 15,492 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.89% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

