ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends lower after holiday break, Indonesia curbs limit losses

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Thursday, following the Lunar New Year break, but selling pressure was limited due to Indonesia's new mandate for 20% of domestic output to be sold at home.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.23% down at 5,523 ringgit ($1,314.68) per tonne.

The contract hit a record high of 5,700 ringgit a tonne at the end of January, and price support is expected to remain steady as market participants assess the impact of a new sales mandate from the world's largest palm oil producer and exporter.

Along with enduring output issues in Malaysia due to labour shortages on plantations, the Indonesia export curbs have helped palm oil prices outperform rival oils in the past six months, upending global vegetable oil markets.

Top palm oil importer India has already stepped up purchases of rival oils such as soy and sunflower oil as palm prices pushed to new highs, and more substitution looks likely if they continue to outperform alternatives in global markets.

Strong global soybean prices amid crop health worries in South America are also expected to lend support to edible oil prices. Chicago soy oil futures eased around 1% in line with palm oil to around 65.35 cents a pound.

Palm ends higher on firmer rivals, crude prices

With China's markets closed all week for the Lunar year celebrations, overall trading volumes during Asian hours have been light this week, but are expected to pick up once Chinese traders resume work next week.

"We've been in a bit of a holding pattern while China has been away, but activity should pick up next week," said a Singapore-based oilseed trader.

"We're also waiting to get a handle on what's going on with Ukraine, and if we should expect sun exports to get affected," he added, referring to the tense standoff between Russia and members of NATO over Ukraine.

Ukraine is the top sunflowerseed oil producer and exporter.

From a technical analysis perspective, palm oil may fall towards 5,484 ringgit, having failed to break resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne during the latest phase, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Several key Asian markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends lower after holiday break, Indonesia curbs limit losses

Current IMF programme 'should be enough': Shaukat Tarin

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

Pakistan plans to raise another $1bn from ESG Eurobonds: report

Pakistan to discuss FTA with China during PM's visit: Razak Dawood

End of pandemic in sight for Europe: WHO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

UAE's ADNOC discovers offshore gas reserves

Djokovic to speak about Australian Open controversy in '7 to 10 days'

Read more stories