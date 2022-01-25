ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends higher on firmer rivals, crude prices

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session, supported by higher prices for crude oil and Chicago soybean oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.44% to 5,283 ringgit ($1,261.46) a tonne at close. On Monday, the contract hit an all-time high of 5,380 ringgit before reversing course to close 1.18% lower.

"Recovery in the European stock market in the afternoon session pushed crude oil and soybean oil higher, thus prompting buyers to bargain hunt in CPO futures," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.02%, while Dalian's most-active soyoil contract and palm oil contract fell 2.45% and 1.54%, respectively.

Palm rallies to record peak in fifth weekly climb

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Jan. 1-25 fell more than 30% from the same period, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends higher on firmer rivals, crude prices

Govt approves Rs5bn for population census, work to be completed by Dec: Fawad

LHC declares River Ravi Urban Development project illegal

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

PIA emerges as non-filer of FED, sales tax returns

Pakistan's rupee continues to falter against US dollar

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

KSE-100 sees all intra-day gains erased, ends below 44,900

Secure Logistics Group looks to generate Rs1.5bn through IPO

Read more stories