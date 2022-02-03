Palwasha slams PTI for ‘launching’ anti-PPP campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Deputy Information Secretary Palwasha Behram Khan said that a campaign was being launched against them for fear of the PPP’s long march and an impression was being given that it was making a deal.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday along with PPP Chief Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki, she said that a survey had been brought in which a vicious attempt had been made against the PPP to state how many people had been asked questions and where the funding for that survey had come from.

She claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was elected councillor by Yousuf Raza Gilani and the PPP had expelled him from the party due to his conspiracies.

She said Qureshi played the role of diplomacy and facilitator for Indian spy Kulbhushan. “Qureshi fell at the feet of the United States (US) but its political leadership did not make a single call to him. There is a big difference between diplomacy and flattery. The PPP will protect the country’s nuclear assets,” she said.

She said that long march on February 27 would be the last nail in the coffin of the PTI government.

She said the daily necessities of life had been further increased and the prices of items at utility stores had been increased as a result of bad governance and incompetence of the PTI government.

“The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is part of an international conspiracy. It will not stop there. They are looking at our nuclear assets but we will protect them. Such conspiracies will be exposed in the long march on February 27,” she claimed.

In response to a question, she said “we are not angry at the criticism levelled at us but there is a big difference between criticism and humiliation.” The PPP deputy information secretary claimed that the chairman Senate should have given a chance to Yousuf Raza Gilani to answer. She said the party and allies had confidence in Gilani. Answering a question about Imran Khan’s statement, she said Imran Khan is “dangerous” for the lives and property of all of us.

