ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Palwasha slams PTI for ‘launching’ anti-PPP campaign

Recorder Report 03 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Deputy Information Secretary Palwasha Behram Khan said that a campaign was being launched against them for fear of the PPP’s long march and an impression was being given that it was making a deal.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday along with PPP Chief Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki, she said that a survey had been brought in which a vicious attempt had been made against the PPP to state how many people had been asked questions and where the funding for that survey had come from.

She claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was elected councillor by Yousuf Raza Gilani and the PPP had expelled him from the party due to his conspiracies.

She said Qureshi played the role of diplomacy and facilitator for Indian spy Kulbhushan. “Qureshi fell at the feet of the United States (US) but its political leadership did not make a single call to him. There is a big difference between diplomacy and flattery. The PPP will protect the country’s nuclear assets,” she said.

She said that long march on February 27 would be the last nail in the coffin of the PTI government.

She said the daily necessities of life had been further increased and the prices of items at utility stores had been increased as a result of bad governance and incompetence of the PTI government.

“The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is part of an international conspiracy. It will not stop there. They are looking at our nuclear assets but we will protect them. Such conspiracies will be exposed in the long march on February 27,” she claimed.

In response to a question, she said “we are not angry at the criticism levelled at us but there is a big difference between criticism and humiliation.” The PPP deputy information secretary claimed that the chairman Senate should have given a chance to Yousuf Raza Gilani to answer. She said the party and allies had confidence in Gilani. Answering a question about Imran Khan’s statement, she said Imran Khan is “dangerous” for the lives and property of all of us.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Shah Mehmood Qureshi Yousuf Raza Gilani Behram Khan Nazir Dhoki

Comments

Comments are closed.

Palwasha slams PTI for ‘launching’ anti-PPP campaign

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

OPEC+ sticks to planned output rises

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

Industries: Pakistan becomes most suitable country for investment: PM

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Attacks repulsed in Naushki, Panjgur; 4 terrorists killed

Sindh fixes wheat-buying target, support price

Read more stories