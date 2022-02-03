Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
03 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 176.80 177.30 DKK 26.43 26.53
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.80 47.30 NOK 19.80 19.90
UAE DIRHAM 49.00 49.50 SEK 18.93 19.03
EURO 198.50 200.50 AUD $ 124.50 126.00
UK POUND 238.00 240.50 CAD $ 138.00 139.50
JAPANI YEN 1.51845 1.53845 INDIAN RUPEE 2.15 2.35
CHF 189.70 190.70 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.50
AFGHANI RUPEE 1.50 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.