ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal gain ahead of IMF board meeting

  • Closes at 176.41 against US dollar in inter-bank market on Wednesday
Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

Pakistan’s rupee recorded another marginal gain against the US dollar, staying in the green for the fourth consecutive session after appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 176.41 after a day-on-day appreciation of two paisas or 0.01%. The rupee had earlier registered a gain of 0.12%, 0.03% and 0.16%, on Friday (last week), Monday, and Tuesday, respectively.

The rupee has been relatively stable against the dollar ahead of a planned meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board that would take Pakistan's sixth review of the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on its agenda on February 2.

Rupee gains against US dollar as Pakistan meets IMF condition

Completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million (about $1,059 million), bringing total disbursements under the EFF to about $3,027 million.

Last year, Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's reserves position is tipped to improve after the government successfully raised $1 billion through the issuance of an International Sukuk.

“The transaction generated great interest as leading global investors from Asia, Middle East, Europe and the US participated in the order book,” read an official statement.

However, rising oil prices in the international market are likely to maintain pressure on the currency.

“Higher oil price is widening the current account deficit and imports need to be curtailed or else pressure will exert on the fragile recovery which will increase risk around macro stability,” said Asad Rizvi, ex-treasury head at Chase Manhattan Bank.

Oil prices surged further on Wednesday toward last week's seven-year highs as a draw in US crude stocks confirmed strong demand and a lack of supply.

Brent crude rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $89.33 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $88.36 a barrel.

SBP Exchange rate currency rates dollar rate pakistani rupee PKR VS USD usd rate rupee rate RUPEE VS USD

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee registers marginal gain ahead of IMF board meeting

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say

Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on US stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

World's first COVID human challenge trial found to be safe in young adults

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

Read more stories