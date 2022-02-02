ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 38.9 (0.83%)
BR30 18,513 Increased By 87.7 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,933 Increased By 258.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,995 Increased By 80.9 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's 10-year bond yields fall on bargain hunting

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, as investors bought back the debt on the dip after yields climbed to their highest in six years.

The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.170%.

The 10-year yields climbed on Monday to their highest since the start of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy in 2016, as investors pondered whether the central bank will be swayed by policy tightening in the United States and elsewhere.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 of a point to 150.63, with a trading volume of 16,814 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.575%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.795% ahead of an auction for the debt with the same maturity on Thursday.

JGB yields flat ahead of US Fed's policy update

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.835%, keeping the high scaled in the previous session.

Yields on the 30- and 40-year JGBs touched their highest since December 2018 in the previous session.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.050%. The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.010%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's 10-year bond yields fall on bargain hunting

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Read more stories