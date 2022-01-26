ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.42%)
ASL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
AVN 104.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-3.06%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
GGL 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.43%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
PIBTL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.01%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.93%)
TPL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.32%)
TPLP 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.63%)
TREET 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.37%)
TRG 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.76%)
UNITY 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.93%)
WAVES 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.31%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,587 Decreased By -12 (-0.26%)
BR30 17,259 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.43%)
KSE100 44,852 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,650 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
JGB yields flat ahead of US Fed's policy update

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields were flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve to update its policy plan, likely fleshing out timing on expected rate hikes.

The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later in the day, with market players awaiting further clues on the timing and pace of interest rate hikes, as well as how the central bank will go about slimming down its almost $9 trillion balance sheet, a process dubbed quantitative tightening (QT).

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.135% and the 20-year JGB yield was steady at 0.525%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.720%.

Japan's 10-year bond yields hit 9-month high on Fed's hawkish signal

The 40-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at 0.765%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.070% and the five-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 150.95, with a trading volume of 13,288 lots.

