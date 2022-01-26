JGB yields flat ahead of US Fed's policy update

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields were flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve to update its policy plan, likely fleshing out timing on expected rate hikes.

The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later in the day, with market players awaiting further clues on the timing and pace of interest rate hikes, as well as how the central bank will go about slimming down its almost $9 trillion balance sheet, a process dubbed quantitative tightening (QT).

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.135% and the 20-year JGB yield was steady at 0.525%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.720%.

The 40-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at 0.765%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.070% and the five-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 150.95, with a trading volume of 13,288 lots.