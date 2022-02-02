ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cabinet approves design, implementation roadmap of CTBCM

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 02 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the design and implementation roadmap of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM), being launched on the coming May 1, which would allow the consumers to purchase electricity on competitive basis from any power producer, Parliamentary Affairs State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan informed the Senate on Tuesday.

“The CTBCM is a complete framework which would initially provide the enabling mechanism for the sale by private generators and purchase of electric power by the bulk power consumer (consumer having more than one megawatt electric power connection),” the state minister read out a written reply on behalf of Energy Minister Hammad Azhar during question hour in the Senate sitting.

He was responding to a question by Mohsin Aziz from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — whether any proposal is under consideration to allow electricity generation and its transmission by private sector for the use of captive power through wheeling charges.

The state minister said the launch of CTBCM will mark the commencement of multi-buyer and seller market in Pakistan. The captive generation can also sell electric power in the CTBCM as per the approved framework, Khan said.

The NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) issued wheeling regulations 2016 which are presently in field, the written reply stated.

The applicable charges for wheeling were determined by NEPRA but the public sector distribution companies (Discos) filed a petition in a court against the determination due to the adverse financial impact to the end consumer, it added.

In the CTBCM, the applicable charges shall be provided as per the provisions of the National Electricity Policy, the reply stated.

In another written reply to another query by Aziz, the energy minister stated that Discos received 16,149 applications for the licences for net-metering and issued 12,918 licences in the last three years.

Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi in written reply to a question by PTI’s Seemee Ezdi, stated, “India is constructing a number of run-of-river hydroelectric plants/dams (HEPs) on the western rivers. The designs of these plants are mostly in violation of the design criteria specified by the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, the reply said. During the year 2012, India provided the designs of four run-of-river hydroelectric plants: Pakal Dul (1000 MW), Ratle (850 MW), Lower Kalnai (45 MW) and Miyar (100 MW) on the Chenab river and its tributaries, it said. The designs of Kishenganga HEP (330 MW), located on a tributary of the Jhelum river, called Kishenganga in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and river Neelum on the downstream side of the line of control (LoC), was provided in the year 2006, the minister’s reply said.

All of these projects were evaluated as per treaty provisions and objections were accordingly conveyed to India, it added. Subsequently, these projects have been undertaken for resolution of objections at the level of Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) but the cases of Kishenganga HEP and Ratle HEP are pending resolution with the World Bank, the reply stated.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani announced that Senate would exclusively debate Kashmir issue in the coming Friday sitting (in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day) being observed on Saturday (February 5).

A Senate sitting on Kashmir issue would also be held in Muzaffarabad on the request of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Sanjrani said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ali Muhammad Khan Hammad Azhar SENATE Federal Cabinet CTBCM

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cabinet approves design, implementation roadmap of CTBCM

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories