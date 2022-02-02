Philip Morris celebrates 10th anniversary of Agricultural Labour Practices Programme

KARACHI: Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), along with Philip Morris International (PMI), celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Agricultural Labour Practices program (ALP) that has been in place for a decade to continuously reform its green leaf supply chain and improve the lives of its contracted farmers (“Farmers”).

Marking ALP’s anniversary, PMI published a report that also highlighted PMPKL’s contributions towards generating a positive impact in the lives of tobacco Farmers along with several other initiatives undertaken to protect, promote, and support the socioeconomic well-being of tobacco farmers.

In line with the principles of ALP to achieve the required targets, PMPKL introduced several initiatives to improve the Farmers’ livelihood. One such initiative was the launch of an automated platform that communicated messages to over 6,800 Farmers and workers in local languages on their mobile phones that focused on issues such as ALP code, sustainability, crop integrity and COVID-19 prevention.

Irshad Khan-Head of Leaf PMPKL, while commenting on the successful completion of 10 years of ALP said, “Philip Morris acknowledges that swift and urgent action is needed to ensure continuous improvement in the lives and livelihood of our agricultural workforce. ”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022