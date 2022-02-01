Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 0.67% at 12,922.12 points.

The index added 6.41% in January, posting its tenth straight monthly gain thanks to heavy domestic buying even as the country dealt with massive debt repayment.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the top drags on the index on Tuesday, falling 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 164.2 million rupees ($812,871.29), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 9.63 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan shares snap 4-day losing streak as industrials, financials gain

The equity market's turnover was about 9.71 billion rupees.

Trading volume rose to 399.8 million shares, from 317.2 million shares in the previous session.

The island nation has reported a total of 611,185 coronavirus cases and 15,441 deaths as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.82% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.