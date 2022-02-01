ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
Cummins in top bracket, Archer in IPL auction despite injury doubt

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: Australians Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith are among 48 players who will enter this month's Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction with a base price of 20 million Indian rupees ($268,000), the Indian board said on Tuesday.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has also entered the auction but is unlikely to play as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery.

Cricinfo website quoted IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin's mail to the franchises saying Archer had been registered primarily "with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024".

The 15th edition of the IPL will feature 10 teams who will have 590 cricketers, including 220 overseas players, to choose from in the two-day auction beginning in Bengaluru on Feb. 12, the board said in a statement.

Aaron Finch, who led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup last year, is among the 20 players entering the auction with a base price of 15 million rupees.

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan is also in the auction alongside team mates including Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid.

Bismah Maroof leads Pakistan's World Cup bid

Holders Chennai Super Kings have retained all-rounder Moeen Ali and his England team mate Jos Buttler will be seen in Rajasthan Royals colours again.

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, while fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard will continue to represent Mumbai Indians.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead Ahmedabad and batsman KL Rahul will captain Lucknow when the franchises make their IPL debuts.

This year's IPL will begin in the last week of March but exact dates and venues have not been confirmed.

