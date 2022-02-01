ANL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.16%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.18%)
GGL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.33%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (12.94%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TRG 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (7.67%)
WAVES 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.16%)
WTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 68.7 (1.48%)
BR30 18,587 Increased By 227.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,707 Increased By 332.6 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,937 Increased By 106.8 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bismah Maroof leads Pakistan's World Cup bid

  • Thirteen months ago, Pakistan captain was preparing to bid farewell to cricket and embrace motherhood
Reuters Updated 01 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: Thirteen months ago, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was preparing to bid farewell to cricket and embrace motherhood.

Come March, she will be spearheading Pakistan's campaign at the World Cup in New Zealand, a comeback she hopes will inspire female cricketers in her homeland and beyond.

Family support and her love for the game were crucial but the 30-year-old says she owes her return to the parental support policy introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last year.

"I didn't have any clarity about my future at that time. It seemed all's over," Maroof told Reuters from Karachi.

PSL 2022 day 5 round-up: Multan down Quetta in thrilling encounter

"Then I spoke to the PCB management and (coach) David Hemp. They told me 'You can come back. Players in Australia, New Zealand and England do come back' (from motherhood)."

Maroof was the first beneficiary of the new PCB policy which entitled her to 12 months of paid leave and a guaranteed contract extension.

She would also have a support person - her mother - in New Zealand to help look after her child so she can focus on cricket.

"Without the policy, I probably would've quit the game by now," said the batting all-rounder.

"Now I can travel with my daughter, and with my mother around, I can focus on cricket knowing my kid is in safe hands.

"My husband has been a big support, he kept telling me I can return to the game and inspire others."

Maroof says she is in a "great space" and close to regaining her peak fitness ahead of Pakistan's Mar. 6 opener against India at Mount Maunganui in a tournament the team have so far struggled in.

"We haven't reached the semis. If we can achieve that, it will be a big achievement for us.

"In the past, we've performed individually but didn't get results as a team. But we have a good squad now and we'll try our best to get into the semis."

Social media

Her optimism stems from the change she has seen in Pakistan cricket since her debut in 2006.

Along with the standard of cricket, she has also seen how the stature of women cricketers grew in the country, something she attributes to social media.

"There were no social media those days, and nobody knew us," said the veteran of 216 international matches.

"Now everybody treats us on par with the male cricketers. The recognition we get there is huge. We've become role models for others. It's a big, big change."

CA refutes reports but does not quell Langer speculation

It could be a double-edged sword though and Maroof advises her team mates to shun social media during the World Cup.

"Of course sometimes they (followers) make harsh comments, but that's how social media is.

"During the T20 World Cup in Australia (in 2020), I learnt a lesson that we should not use social media while on tour and during big tournaments."

New Zealand Pakistan Cricket Board Bismah Maroof T20 World Cup in Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Bismah Maroof leads Pakistan's World Cup bid

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6bn deal

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Read more stories