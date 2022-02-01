ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
Bilawal refuses to accept resignation of Gilani

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto has refused to accept the resignation of Yousuf Raza Gilani from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.

Sources said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Yousuf Raza Gilani’s statement in the House and said that Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s democracy The PPP is the only party whose representatives are accountable to itself, he said, adding that Yousuf Raza Gilani had always fought for democracy and was imprisoned for serving the people.

Enduring the difficulties, he lamented the biased attitude of the Chairman Senate towards the SBP Amendment Bill and said that the Chairman Senate, in collusion with the government, had passed the SBP Amendment Bill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

